TriCo Bancshares to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

