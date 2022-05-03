Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 28,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

