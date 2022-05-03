TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.48.

TNET stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,274 shares of company stock worth $5,018,277. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

