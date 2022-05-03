Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

BBOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 234.40 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.