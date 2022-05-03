Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 10,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

