Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.