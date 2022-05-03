Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $10,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $13,686.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $324,072,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

