Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
TKHVY stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (TKHVY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.