Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

TKHVY stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.