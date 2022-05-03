Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.33%. This is an increase from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

