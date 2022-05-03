Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.22.
