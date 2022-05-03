Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

