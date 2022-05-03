Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.

Several analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

