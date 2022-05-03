Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 38,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,024,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.