Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TPC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,346. The company has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

