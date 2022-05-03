Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $225.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.71.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1-year low of $109.13 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.