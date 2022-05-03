Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

