Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

