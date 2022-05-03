Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

NYSE:TSN opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

