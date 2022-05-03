Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 928.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $119.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

