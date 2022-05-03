Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Director Luis Machuca Purchases 7,600 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.