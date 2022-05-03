Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.64 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 518,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 351,308 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 292,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

