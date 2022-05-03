Uniper (UN01) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently:

4/28/2022 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($26.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($33.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/25/2022 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($25.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($33.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Uniper was given a new €20.50 ($21.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/4/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2022 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €23.00 ($24.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/11/2022 – Uniper was given a new €23.00 ($24.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($37.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €23.64 ($24.88) on Tuesday. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($44.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

