United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

