United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $739.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

