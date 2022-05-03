United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

