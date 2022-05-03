United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CAO Manpreet Grewal Sells 3,505 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

