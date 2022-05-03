Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 40,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

