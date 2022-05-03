Unity Software (U) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Software stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,129 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

