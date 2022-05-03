Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.54.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
