Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Universal Music Group stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.
