Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.81 Million

Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.08 million and the lowest is $67.54 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $275.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.26 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $301.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,289,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $747.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

