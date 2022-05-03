Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Equities research analysts at Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

YTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

