Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

