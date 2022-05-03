UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Chris Dent Buys 12,590 Shares

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent bought 12,590 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($25,007.00).

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.79. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

