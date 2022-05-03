Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.
UPLD opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 37.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
