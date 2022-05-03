Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 37.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.