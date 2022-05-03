Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post $149.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.95 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $124.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $603.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.16 million to $609.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $765.61 million, with estimates ranging from $757.79 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.