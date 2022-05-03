Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 901,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of UROY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

