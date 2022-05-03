urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,409. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in urban-gro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

