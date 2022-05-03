urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. urban-gro has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect urban-gro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 74,586 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGRO. Craig Hallum began coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

