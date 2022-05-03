urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. urban-gro has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect urban-gro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth $120,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

