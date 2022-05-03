UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get UserTesting alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,018,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,155.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.