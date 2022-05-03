UWM (UWMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $605.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.05. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UWM by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.