V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

VFC opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

