VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 525 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.99 ($7.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.92. The firm has a market cap of £308.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 615 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

