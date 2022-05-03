VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,758,000.

