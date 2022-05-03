VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $84.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.
