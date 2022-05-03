Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Varonis Systems updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

