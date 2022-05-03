Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Varonis Systems updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 130,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

