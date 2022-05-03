Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

