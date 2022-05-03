Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.