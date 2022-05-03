Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.34 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 130,337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

