Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -(0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.54 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

